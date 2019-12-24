Fire breaks out at two factories in Delhi’s Narela Industrial area

New Delhi: A fire broke out at two different factories in the Narela Industrial area of the national capital early Tuesday morning.
Seven fire tenders managed to douse the flames at the factory that manufactured 'Dona-Pattal' (leaf bowl and plate). No casualties or injuries have been reported from the factory. On the other hand, fire fighting operations are underway at the other factory, where the fire broke out at around 4:52 am.
Further details are awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)