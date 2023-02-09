e-Paper Get App
Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Delhi's Greater Kailash

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the HDFC Bank located in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the officials, the fire department got information about the incident at 6:05.

Nine fire engines reached the spot as soon as it was received.

The incident took place in M-29, M Block, GK Part-2 area.

The fire that broke out in the basement (server room) and ground floor of the HDFC Bank was brought under control at around 7.15 am, officials added.

Officials said that no casualty had been reported yet.

Further information is awaited.

