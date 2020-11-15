Fire at hardware shop in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a hardware shop in the KPHB area of Hyderabad on Sunday, the police said.

"A fire accident took place at Ramdev Hardware shop in KPHB Area around 4:30 am today, the reason for the fire accident maybe short circuit or a Diwali lamp. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported. Operation underway to doze off the fire," Laxmi Narayana, Inspector of Police, KPHB Police Station, told ANI.

