Financial records, contract documents, employee information of NHAI leaked online by cyber criminals: Report

Days after government denied of any data leak in ransomware attack on National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) server, reports have surfaced claiming that Financial records, contract documents, and employee information of NHAI has been leaked online.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the information was posted online on July 2, two days day after NHAI denied any sensitive information was compromised. The data was leaked in two files about 1.8GB in size, which the hackers said was 5% of the total information they had.

Singapore-based cyber-security firm Cyfirma told Hindustan Times that the hackers used the Maze ransomware, and the leaks may have been meant to force the NHAI to pay a ransom in order to stop more data from being exposed.