Final Year Exams 2020: What does the Supreme Court's verdict mean for final year students?

When will be the exams conducted?

The schedule of the exams will depend on the state government. As per the verdict, states can postpone final year exams under the Disaster Management Act but fresh dates have to be fixed in consultation with UGC.

Thus the new dates will be decided by the state government in consultation with UGC.

The state of Maharashtra welcomed the decision and minister of higher and technical education Uday Samant said that they respect SC order on final year exam. "We Will visit universities to discuss with them and also students. After that we will decide formula on holding exams," Samant added.