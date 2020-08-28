Final Year Exams 2020: What does the Supreme Court's verdict mean for final year students?

Amidst the ongoing controversy of conducting final year exams in the country, the Supreme Court of India today pronounced its decision on the issue.
As per the decision by the Apex Court, the University Grants Commission's guideline for conducting the final year university examination before September 30 is correct, and states and universities cannot promote students without holding exams.
What does the verdict mean for the final year students?
The Supreme Court in its decision has upheld the UGC's decision to hold final year exams. Thus the final year exams are not cancelled and the students will get their degrees only after appearing for the university exams.
When will be the exams conducted?
The schedule of the exams will depend on the state government. As per the verdict, states can postpone final year exams under the Disaster Management Act but fresh dates have to be fixed in consultation with UGC.
Thus the new dates will be decided by the state government in consultation with UGC.
The state of Maharashtra welcomed the decision and minister of higher and technical education Uday Samant said that they respect SC order on final year exam. "We Will visit universities to discuss with them and also students. After that we will decide formula on holding exams," Samant added.
Is the deadline of September 30 given by UGC mandatory?
The UGC's September 30 deadline is not mandatory for state governments to adhere to. States can fix dates beyond September 30 for holding final exams.
However, the new dates will have to be decided by the state government in consultation with UGC.
What will be the mode of exams -online or offline?
SC, in its verdict, did not discuss this point, however, it is likely that the decision will be taken by the respective universities in consultation with the state governments.
During the hearing, the apex court had asked the UGC if there was a certain situation in a state, could it override the state government and take a position on the schedule of the exams.
The verdict of the apex court has come on a bunch of petitions challenging the UGC directive to universities across the country to conduct final year exams by September 30.
On August 18, in a marathon hearing which lasted for close to four hours, the apex court had heard the arguments from a battery of senior advocates appearing for various stakeholders, including Arvind P. Datar (for Maharashtra government), Jaideep Gupta (for teachers from West Bengal), K.V. Viswanathan (Delhi government) and the Advocate General for Odisha and West Bengal, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the UGC.
(With inputs from agencies)
