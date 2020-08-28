Final Year Exams 2020: Highlights of Supreme Court's verdict

Amidst the ongoing controversy over conducting the final year exams in the county, the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict today. The court said that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.

Here are the highlights of the verdict:

The apex court upheld the UGC decision to hold final year exams

Supreme Court said students cannot be promoted without University final year exams

Court said States must hold exams to promote students.

However, it added that states, under the Disaster Management Act, can postpone exams in view of the pandemic

Sc said that the fresh dates for the exams have to be fixed by the state government in consultation with UGC

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said that the govt is studying the SC order

The state government will address the press conference at 1 pm

The verdict of the apex court has come on a bunch of petitions challenging the UGC directive to universities across the country to conduct final year exams by September 30.

On August 18, in a marathon hearing which lasted for close to four hours, the apex court had heard the arguments from a battery of senior advocates appearing for various stakeholders, including Arvind P. Datar (for Maharashtra government), Jaideep Gupta (for teachers from West Bengal), K.V. Viswanathan (Delhi government) and the Advocate General for Odisha and West Bengal, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the UGC.

(With inputs from agencies)