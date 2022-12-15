India receives its final 36th Rafale jet from France; 'The pack is complete', tweets IAF

The last of the 36 IAF Rafale aircraft landed in India after a quick en-route mid-air refuelling from a UAE Air Force tanker aircraft after taking off from France to reach India, said the Indian Air Force.
The first batch had arrived in July last year
The first batch of five Rafale jets had arrived in India on July 29 last year. India and France had signed the inter-government agreement in 2016, under which Paris agreed to provide 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore to New Delhi.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
