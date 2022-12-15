India receives its final 36th Rafale jet from France; 'The pack is complete', tweets IAF

Final batch 36 Rafale jets land in India from France |

The last of the 36 IAF Rafale aircraft landed in India after a quick en-route mid-air refuelling from a UAE Air Force tanker aircraft after taking off from France to reach India, said the Indian Air Force.

FEET DRY!



'The Pack is Complete'



The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick enroute sip from a UAE Air Force tanker.



Shukran jazeelan. @modgovae pic.twitter.com/5rkMikXQeS — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2022

The first batch had arrived in July last year

The first batch of five Rafale jets had arrived in India on July 29 last year. India and France had signed the inter-government agreement in 2016, under which Paris agreed to provide 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore to New Delhi.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.