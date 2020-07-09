'Fictional story makes no sense': Tehseen Poonawalla calls UP Police's encounter of Vikas Dubey's aide fake

Congress ideologue/supporter/enthusiast Tehseen Poonawalla who is very well-known for articulating his views on social media and mainstream news shows, has now called the encounter of Vikas Dubey‘s aide Prabhat Mishra, as fake.

According to reports, two accomplices of Dubey were shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police in two separate encounters on Thursday morning.

Prabhat Mishra alias Kartikeya had been arrested in Faridabad on Wednesday by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) and was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand.

"Our vehicle was in the Panki area in Kanpur when it developed a snag. As the vehicle was being repaired, Prabhat Mishra tried to snatch the pistol of an inspector and opened fire at the STF team. He was shot dead in retaliatory firing," said an STF official.

Tehseen took to Twitter, and wrote, “This fictional story makes NO SENSE @Uppolice. For starters, why was Prabhat Mishra's hands not tied with ropes? Why did @Uppolice not anticipate the worst? (That’s part of the SOPs). Why was the pistol not attached via a rope to the uniform & locked? Why did u take an old van?”