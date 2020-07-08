Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey's aide killed in encounter by STF

Uttar Pradesh: Amar Dubey, a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Task Force (STF) here on Wednesday.

"Amar Dubey, a close aide to Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Task Force in Hamirpur today," said an official.