Ferocious Pitbull Attacks Woman, Bites Her Hand For Over 5 Minutes Outside Neighbour's House In UP's Jhansi; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces

Ferocious Pitbull Attacks Woman, Bites Her Hand For Over 5 Minutes | Pexels

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), September 04: A shocking and horrific incident of dog attack has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, where a woman was brutally attacked by a Pitbull dog when she went to see her neighbour. The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the dangerous dog held her hand tightly in its jaws and kept biting her for nearly five minutes. Another woman is also seen in the video trying to rescue her from the dog, however, the dog does not stop.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incident Details

There are reports that the incident occurred on Saturday evening in Chitrakoot Colony which falls under the Sipri Bazar Police Station area. The woman identified as Hemlata went to her neighbour Meera Chaubey's house to collect some items. The main gate of the house was closed and the Pitbull was roaming freely inside the house. As soon as Hemlata knocked on the gate, the Pitbull dog pounced and attacked her.

'Kept Biting For 5 Minutes'

The Pitbull caught her hand in its jaws and pulled her down to the ground. The woman started screaming and pleading for help. On hearing the commotion, a woman arrived at the scene and tried to rescue her from the dog. For nearly five minutes, the dog kept on attacking and biting the woman's hand, due to which she suffered serious injuries.

Hemlata's daughter and other neighbours rushed to the spot to save her from the dog. After a long struggle, they were able to rescue the woman from the terrifying dog. The incident has created panic and fear among the people living in the vicinity.

There are reports that the injured woman is receiving treatment to her injuries at a hospital nearby. The horrifying CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Banned Breed Of Dog

The Government of India had in 2024, banned the import, sale, breeding and keeping of 23 breeds of "ferocious" dogs. The list also included the dangerous Pitbull Terrier. The government had passed the directive citing risks to human safety.

There have been many terrifying incidents of dog attacks, involving the ferocious Pitbull breed. People have suffered serious injuries in these attacks and there are also incidents in which people have lost their lives in these attacks.