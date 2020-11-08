FASTag made compulsory for four-wheelers from this date: Here is all you need to know

A notification issued by the Centre has made FASTag compulsory for four-wheelers or M&N category vehicles that have been bought before the December 1, 2017.

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, FASTag will be mandatory in all four wheelers from January 1, 2021, as a part of its attempt to drive faster adoption of the electronic toll collection, Mint reported.

This rule implemented with regards to the recent amendment of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

"As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since 2017 the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four wheeled vehicles and is being supplied by the vehicle manufacturer or their dealers. It has further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the transport vehicles," an official statement said.

The amended Form 51 makes it mandatory to have a FASTag while taking a third-party insurance. It includes the details of the FASTag ID. This rule will come into force from the April 1, 2021.

The government has claimed that this rule will ensure a 100% payment of toll taxes. The electronic medium will make the payment efficient without interruptions. This move will prevent vehicles from waiting at the plazas and it will save fuel as well.

For the readers who do not know what FASTag is, here is all you need to know guide:

What is FASTag?

A FASTag is a tag that is embedded with a unique identification number attached to the windshield of the vehicle. The moment the vehicle reaches the toll plaza, the number on the FASTag is read by the RFID reader. The toll tax amount is automatically deducted from the linked account.

Where can you get a FASTag from?

You can purchase your own FASTag from your authorised bank. Certain select petrol pumps also sell the FASTag. One can also buy it from RTOs, Toll plazas, PayTM. The FASTag has a five-years validity.

Are there any documents needed?

YES! You need your vehicle registration certificate, passport size photograph PAN Card, Voter ID card, or passport.