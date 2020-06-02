Colleague tests +ve: U’khand CM, 3 other ministers in self-quarantine

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Satpal Maharaj, his wife and 21 other people - family members, staff and his followers staying in the same household - have tested positive, an official said. Swab samples of all ministers and officials who attended the cabinet meeting in which Satpal Maharaj participated were taken for testing on Monday, an official said. The state health department said there was no need for those who attended Friday's meeting to isolate themselves, going by the Centre's guidelines. "The ministers and officials fall into the category of low risk contacts as they were not in close contact with Satpal Maharaj. They can function in a normal way and there is no need to quarantine them," state Health Secretary Amit Negi said.

3 terrorists killed in encounter with Army along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: Three heavily-armed terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with army troops along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. A group of terrorists attempted to sneak into this side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Monday but were intercepted by the alert troops near Kalal village, triggering a gunfight, the officials said. They said three terrorists were killed as the army successfully foiled their infiltration attempt.

UP MLA booked for holding

meeting in hotspot area

Kanpur: Samajwadi Party Legislator Irfan Solanki, his brother and a former corporator have been booked for holding a meeting in Kanpur's Prem Nagar hotspot area and flouting the social distancing norms. On Thursday, hundreds of people had joined a protest, demanding withdrawal of restrictions in the Prem Nagar area. The police out-post in charge was suspended after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Deo said, "We have booked the MLA, his brother and former corporator-Farhan Lari for violation of lockdown norms in the city and also suspended Takia police out-post in charge Surendra Narain Shukla for dereliction of duty."

4-year-old MP girl raped and killed, body found in well

Chhatarpur: A four-year-old girl was raped and brutally killed before her body was dumped in a well in a village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. Police have detained some suspects, a senior officer said, adding that a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for any information on the perpetrator of the crime, who remained unidentified so far. Nawgaon police station inspector Baijnath Sharma was on Monday suspended for laxity in investigation, a senior officer said. "The girl was sleeping with her grandfather outside her house in Nawgaon village, located 25 kms away from Chhatarpur, on May 28 night when she went missing," district superintendent of police Kumar Saurabh said, adding that the girl's body was found floating inside a well on May 29 morning.

Migrant worker's body found near quarantine centre in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A migrant worker, who had returned from Mumbai recently, was found dead near a quarantine centre in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Brajabandhu Rana(40), a native of Krushnapur village. He was lodged at a quarantine centre in Krushnapur panchayat under Badamba police limits in Cuttack district After his return from Mumbai, he was kept at the quarantine centre since May 26. However, his body was found near the boundary wall of the quarantine centre this morning, police said. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. The reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained. Investigation was launched into the matter, police said.

HC restrains firm from using ‘Devtol’ brand

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained a company from using mark 'Devtol' for manufacturing and selling hand sanitisers saying it infringes the trademark and logo of well-known antiseptic 'Dettol'. Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the manufacturer of 'Devtol' hand sanitisers and directed that the amount be deposited to the Juvenile Justice Fund within a week. The order came on a suit by Reckitt Benckiser (India) Pvt Ltd seeking permanent injunction against Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd for selling hand sanitisers under the brand name 'Devtol'. "To be noted, the plaintiff (Reckitt Benckiser) is a manufacturer of a well-known antiseptic which is sold under the registered trademark and logo 'Dettol'. The plaintiff has approached this court seeking various reliefs against the infringing mark and logo, that is, 'Devtol'," the judge said. The court decreed the suit in favour of Reckitt Benckiser, represented through senior advocate Chander Lall and lawyer Nancy Roy. The court passed the order after the counsel for the defendant made a statement that they will not manufacture and/ or sell the product, the hand sanitiser under the infringing mark 'Devtol'. 'Devtol' claimed that it gave protection from COVID-19. The defendant's counsel Umesh Mishra also said they have taken steps to withdraw the infringing mark and have already written to their agents and dealers to withdraw the product bearing the infringing mark from the market.

Board exam dates of NIOS announced

New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the datesheet for the 10th and 12th board exams of the National Institute of Open School. The exams will be held from July 17. Nishank said, "Exams for physics, history, library and information science and Sanskrit grammar for class 12 will be on July 17." The complete datesheet is available on the official site of the NIOS. The NIOS exams were scheduled to be held from March 24 to April 24 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 and lockdown. —Agencies