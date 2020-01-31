Farrukhabad hostage crisis ends as accused killed and all children safely evacuated

Farrukhabad: Twenty-three children aged between six months and 15 years, who had been taken hostage by a murder accused after inviting them to his daughter's birthday party, were rescued late on Thursday night after police killed the captor in a village here.

The hostage drama began at Kasaria village in the afternoon and continued for about eight hours.

"The accused was killed and there were about 23 children who were rescued safely," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters at a hurriedly called press conference at 1.20 am.

"The accused had invited the children for the birthday party of his daughter and held them hostage. It started about 5.45 pm on January 30 and continued for about eight hours," Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said, adding that in the entire operation they had tried to "engage" the accused and were successful.

He said the accused had initially released a six-month-old girl by handing her over to his neighbour from a balcony.

Accused Subhash Batham fired from inside the house on those who tried to speak to him, police said, adding that a man and two policemen suffered a bullet injury.

The motive of the accused was not known immediately.