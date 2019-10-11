Uttar Pradesh: 7 dead as bus runs over people sleeping by the road in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): Four women and three children of a family on pilgrimage were mowed down by a speeding bus in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh early on Friday.

The victims were sleeping on the roadside when the bus crushed them. According to initial reports, the victims belonged to Hathras and were returning from Naraura Ghat after taking a dip in the Ganga river. The private bus was returning with pilgrims from Vaishno Devi. The driver is absconding after the accident, police said. All bodies have been sent for post mortem.