Farmers' tractor protest on Republic Day will be with Tricolour in hand

New Delhi: Protesting farmers are not inclined to relent from the path they have chosen – of a long-drawn agitation, if need be. But they will not be ‘politically incorrect’ either, lest they alienate the sympathy they have generated. So, even as Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav announced that they will carry out a tractor parade along Delhi's Outer Ring Road on Republic Day, the latter also underscored that the parade will be conducted peacefully with the Tricolour in hand.

"Along with jawans, the kisan will also celebrate the sovereignty of the country," Yadav said at a press conference here, raising the decibel level on the 53rd day of the farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's farm laws.

Yadav also added that brandishing of weapons, use of inflammatory language and intimidation would be a strict ‘no-no’.

"There will be no disruption of the official Republic Day ceremony," he added. The parade will pass through Peeragadhi, Janakpuri, Dhaula Kuan, Munirka, IIT, Khel Gaon, Chirag Delhi, Nehru Place, Okhla, Majnu ka tila, Burari, Azadpur, among other areas.

"Each tractor will carry the national flag (Tricolour) besides the flag of the union concerned. No political party flag will on display. Those not able to reach New Delhi will organise the tractor march in their villages," the farmer leaders said.

On Sunday, farmers continued to organise mock tractor rallies in various parts of Punjab to encourage more people to join the proposed march in large numbers.

All eyes are now on the Supreme Court which will hear various pleas related to the contentious farm laws on Monday. A three-judge bench of the apex court is likely to also take up the matter of recusal of Bhupendra Singh Maan from the four-member committee on farm laws. The committee will hold its first meeting on January 19.

The Supreme Court will also hear a petition by the Delhi Police seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march, claiming that it could lead to a law and order situation.