Farmers to observe 'Virodh Diwas' on Jan 31 if govt doesn't respond to its demands, says BKU leader Yudhvir Singh

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Saturday said that it will observe 'Virodh Diwas' on January 31 if the Central Government does not respond to its demands.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border today, Yudhvir Singh, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader said, "Till now, Centre has neither formed a committee on MSP nor approached us on it. The Government hasn't removed the MoS whose son is involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident." "If the Central Government doesn't respond to our demands, then we will celebrate 'Virodh Diwas' on January 31," he said.

Reminding the Government about postponing the farmers' movement, he said, "Our movement was postponed on December 11. The Government has not responded to our demands yet, We will burn effigies on the Government across the country on January 31." He further informed that the union will again begin the agitation in Uttar Pradesh from February 1.

"We will visit Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri for 3-4 days from January 21 and meet the affected farmers' families. We will discuss and form a strategy on the further course of action of our agitation," BKU leader, Rakesh Tikait said.

Earlier in December last year, the SKM had announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind had also given his assent to the Bill that completed the process of repealing the three farm laws.

Farmers had been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 07:06 PM IST