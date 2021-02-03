Farmers' Protest: Rakesh Tikait issues 'gaddi wapsi' warning at 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Haryana

Jind: The farmers’ agitation has entered Haryana's Jat heartland. A Kisan Mahapanchayat, attended by thousands of farmers in Jind district, on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution asking for revocation of the three contentious farm laws with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announcing that "if their demands were not accepted, they will hold another pan-India mahapanchayat.’’

"We have so far talked about 'bill wapsi' (repealing of the farm laws). The government should listen carefully. What will you do if the youth call for 'gaddi wapsi' (removal from power)?" he questioned.

At least 50 'khaps' or community courts from across the state participated in the 'mahapanchayat', which came on the heels of another such conclave in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Referring to the heavy barricading and spiking of roads to dissuade the farmers, Tikait said: "When the king is scared, he secures the fortress."

It was Tikait's tearful appeal last week that infused a fresh life into the farmer agitation after the Republic Day chaos, when it seemed the protestors may have lost face. The solidarity shown for farmers in Jind does not augur well for BJP's Haryana ally Dushyant Chautala, whose party has three MLAs in this district.