Farmers protest in Delhi: Traffic hits a snag on key roads, cops shut down two borders

New Delhi: Traffic movement was affected on key roads in Delhi on Saturday as police kept the Singhu and the Tikri borders closed for vehicles.

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that traffic movement was not allowed from Azadpur and Outer Ring Road towards the Singhu border.

"We appeal to commuters to avoid travelling towards the Singhu and Tikri borders, Mukarba Chowk, NH-44, GT-Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chaudhary said.

Saturday being a holiday for most office goers, the traffic situation in other parts is better than Friday, she said.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had curtailed movement at several places, including Dhansa, Jharoda Kalan, Tikri, Gurugram, Singhu and Chilla, to prevent protesting farmers from entering Delhi.

Sections of Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GT Karnal Road, NH-44 were also closed.

The restrictions led to chaos and confusion among commuters who were stuck for hours.

Some of the chaos eased out later in the day after police allowed the farmers to enter the national capital.

Farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have called a ''Delhi Chalo'' march through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa.

They have been demanding that the central government repeal the new farm laws, which, they say, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders.