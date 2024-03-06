Farmers’ Protest: Haryana Fortifies Borders Again As Farmers Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Stir

Representative image | File pic

Chandigarh: With the Punjab farmers resuming their 'Delhi Chalo' protest on Wednesday, the Haryana authorities again fortified its Shambhu and Khanauri borders with the neighbouring state, days after it had partially opened them in the wake of lull in the farmers’ stir.

The Haryana authorities stepped up the security arrangements at the said borders where a multitude of farmers have been camping since February 13 to press for their demands including MSP for their crops and loan waiver, as the farm leaders said on Wednesday that now a large number of women would also join them on the occasion of international women’s day on March 8.

It may be recalled that the farmers have already announced their 'rail roko' protest on March 10 and a mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.

The farm leaders including Sarwan Singh Pandher told newspersons at Shambhu border on Wednesday - the 23rd day of the farmers stir - that on March 8, on the eve of International Women's Day, a large number of women from across the country would reach Shambhu and Khanauri borders in support of the farmers on the occasion of International Women's Day.

He also said that as announced several groups of farmers had already reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi by train or buses from different parts of the country and not by their tractors. Pandher asked the government that when the farmers had already announced that the farmers would sit on the Shambhu and Khanauri borders until the government opened the way and allowed them to go to Delhi, then why was the BJP government blocking the Punjab-Haryana-Delhi highway? The business community and the general public were being harassed due to this action of the government, he said.

He said that on March 10, members of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha would stop trains across the country including Punjab, trains would be stopped in 22 districts of Punjab.