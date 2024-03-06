Union Minister Scindia Meets Farmers Whose Crops Were Affected Due To Untimely Rain, Hailstorm In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday visited Imjhara village in Guna district and met the farmers whose crops were affected due to untimely rain and hailstorm in the area.

During the visit, Scindia said, "Whenever there is sadness and crisis in your life, no matter whether anyone comes or not, the chief of the Scindia family will always be there for you...Your burden is our burden." Meanwhile, the union minister told media persons that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav resolved that the poor, farmers, women and youth have the first right on this earth.

"PM Modi and CM Mohan Yadav have resolved that if anyone has rights on this earth, then it is the poor, farmers, women and youth who have the first right. Today we have seen a form of it where Mohan Yadav's government has done assessment and survey within 48 hours and handed over the compensation letter to each and every farmer," he added.

Recently, the weather conditions of the state suddenly changed and hailstorms and excessive rains occurred in various parts of the state resulting in the damage of the crops.

Later the chief minister held a meeting in the state capital Bhopal and instructed all the district collectors to immediately start the survey of crop damage caused by hailstorm and excessive rain.

"The survey of all the farmers who have been affected by hailstorm and excessive rain should be done seriously and appropriate relief amounts should be made available to the farmers immediately. All the ministers, MPs and MLAs should monitor the survey," CM Yadav had said.