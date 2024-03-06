 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother, Madhavi Rajya Scindia, In Critical Health Condition, On Ventilator
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalUnion Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother, Madhavi Rajya Scindia, In Critical Health Condition, On Ventilator

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother, Madhavi Rajya Scindia, In Critical Health Condition, On Ventilator

Originally from Nepal, Madhavi Rajya Scindia's family has connections to the royal family of Nepal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Civil Aviation of India Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Rajya Scindia, is reportedly in poor health. She is currently in critical condition and is being supported by life-saving systems.

According to Scindia's relatives, Madhavi Rajya Scindia, who is around seventy years old, has been unwell for quite some time, but her condition has now become delicate, requiring her to be shifted to a ventilator for treatment. Sources indicate that she is undergoing treatment, but her condition remains critical.

Read Also
Bhopal: Fierce Fight Breaks Out On Annual Day Of Jagran Lakecity University; Two Groups Thrash Each...
article-image

About Madhavi Rajya Scindia

Originally from Nepal, Madhavi Rajya Scindia's family has connections to the royal family of Nepal. Her grandfather, Shamsher Jang Bahadur Rana, served as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Before her marriage, her name was Princess Kiran Rajya Lakshmi Devi, but she adopted the name Madhavi Rajya Scindia after her marriage to Madhav Rao Scindia of the Scindia royal family of Gwalior in 1966. Following Marathi tradition, her name was changed after marriage, and she became Madhavi Rajya Scindia. Initially, she held the title of 'Maharani', but after her husband's passing, she came to be addressed as 'Rajmata'.

Madhav Rao Scindia, her husband and former Union Minister, tragically passed away in a plane crash near Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, on September 30, 2001, at the age of 56.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Scindia Meets Farmers Whose Crops Were Affected Due To Untimely Rain, Hailstorm In...

Union Minister Scindia Meets Farmers Whose Crops Were Affected Due To Untimely Rain, Hailstorm In...

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother, Madhavi Rajya Scindia, In Critical Health Condition,...

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother, Madhavi Rajya Scindia, In Critical Health Condition,...

Bhopal Power Cut March 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, Sagar Heights...

Bhopal Power Cut March 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, Sagar Heights...

MP Weather Update: Winds Bring Down Temperature In Bhopal, Gwalior; Indore Experience Weather Change

MP Weather Update: Winds Bring Down Temperature In Bhopal, Gwalior; Indore Experience Weather Change

MP CM Mohan Yadav Rakes Up 1990 'Kar Seva Attack' In Bhind, Brings 'Ram' Back In Politics Ahead Of...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Rakes Up 1990 'Kar Seva Attack' In Bhind, Brings 'Ram' Back In Politics Ahead Of...