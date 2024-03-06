Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother, Madhavi Rajya Scindia, In Critical Health Condition, On Ventilator

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Civil Aviation of India Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Rajya Scindia, is reportedly in poor health. She is currently in critical condition and is being supported by life-saving systems.

According to Scindia's relatives, Madhavi Rajya Scindia, who is around seventy years old, has been unwell for quite some time, but her condition has now become delicate, requiring her to be shifted to a ventilator for treatment. Sources indicate that she is undergoing treatment, but her condition remains critical.

About Madhavi Rajya Scindia

Originally from Nepal, Madhavi Rajya Scindia's family has connections to the royal family of Nepal. Her grandfather, Shamsher Jang Bahadur Rana, served as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Before her marriage, her name was Princess Kiran Rajya Lakshmi Devi, but she adopted the name Madhavi Rajya Scindia after her marriage to Madhav Rao Scindia of the Scindia royal family of Gwalior in 1966. Following Marathi tradition, her name was changed after marriage, and she became Madhavi Rajya Scindia. Initially, she held the title of 'Maharani', but after her husband's passing, she came to be addressed as 'Rajmata'.

Madhav Rao Scindia, her husband and former Union Minister, tragically passed away in a plane crash near Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, on September 30, 2001, at the age of 56.