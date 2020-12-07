Farmers' Protest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singhu Border today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Singhu Border (Haryana-Delhi border) today where farmers' protest, against Centre's Farm Laws, has entered 12th day.
Other ministers of the Delhi Govt will also accompany the CM. They will inspect arrangements made by the Govt for farmers at the spot.
The farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26.
After the fifth round of talks remained inconclusive with farmers' leaders, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.
Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Meanwhile, the opposition parties, including People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), National Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress party, have extended their support December 8 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers who are protesting against the farm laws.
(With inputs from ANI)
