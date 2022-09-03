Farmers plant 2.5 lakh trees on Sadhguru's birthday

Sadhguru's birthday, which falls on September 3rd, is celebrated as River Revitalization day, and on this occasion this year, farmers across Tamil Nadu have planted 2.5 lakh timber trees in their lands. The trees were planted on the farms of 130 farmers within three days from 1st to 3rd September. Similar tree planting events were held on the birthdays of Nammalwar, Nel Jayaraman, Maram Thangaswamy, etc., and are celebrated on a large scale all over Tamil Nadu.

Cauvery Calling is an initiative of Isha Outreach under Rally for Rivers to revitalize river Cauvery, rejuvenate the soil, and improve farmers income. The movement is progressing rapidly towards the target of planting 242 crore trees in Cauvery catchment areas. In the last two years alone, 2.5 crore trees have been planted in agricultural lands. A target of planting one crore trees has been set in Tamil Nadu alone this year and 35 lakh trees have been planted so far.

By growing various timber trees like Teak, Neem, Karumaruthu, Vengai, Turmeric Kadambu, Sandalwood, Red Sandal, Kumizhi, Mahagani, etc., the income of the farmers increases quickly along with improving the soil fertility. Accordingly, Cauvery Calling is conducting various classes, directly and online, creating awareness amongst the farmers discussing various aspects of tree-based agriculture. Cauvery Calling Movement volunteers are meeting farmers recommending trees suitable for their soil and advising them on planting. They are additionally raising awareness about water management and emphasizing the need for rainwater harvesting.

Isha which has been doing such activities for more than 20 years, organizes awareness programs and training in 37 districts of Tamil Nadu every two months by organizing thousands of farmers. Such mega programs were recently held in Pudukottai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and other places.