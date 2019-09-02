Family of Kashmiri truck driver killed in stone pelting seeks justice

Srinagar: Family members of Noor Mohammad Dar, a truck driver killed by stone pelters in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district, is facing immense difficulties as they have lost the only bread earner of the family.

The 42-year-old, Noor Mohammad Dar, is survived by his wife and three young children -- two daughters and a son. His eldest son, 9-year-old Adeel Noor, is a class 3 student.

Noor's wife told ANI, "He was the sole bread earner of the family. Because of his killing by the stone pelters the whole family has been left in the lurch. We were having a good life with children studying but now all they have been badly hit".

Noor Mohammed, a resident of the Zradipora Uranhall locality, was returning home in his truck when stone-pelters hurled stones at it.

Reportedly, the stone pierced the glass and injured the driver in the head. He was soon rushed to the nearby Bhijbhera hospital, from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura. Dar had already succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.