Family of abducted Sikh girl 'forcibly converted into Islam' in Pakistan seeks Imran Khan's help

New Delhi: The family of a Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted into Islam in Pakistan has sought help from country's Prime Minister Imran Khan in the matter.

In a video shared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder S Sirsa on Thursday, the family of the girl has alleged that the girl was forcibly converted into Islam under the threat that her brothers and father would be shot otherwise.

"The woman who was abducted yesterday is my sister. She was threatened that her brothers and father would be shot if she did not accept Islam," said one of the brothers who identified himself as Manmohan Singh in the video.

"I request Imran Khan and Army Chief of Pakistan (Qamar Javed) Bajwa to help us in bringing the girl back so that it does not backfire on them on the Kartarpur and Kashmir issues," he added.

In the text accompanying the video, Sirsa urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to raise the issue at the global level, including at the United Nations.

"Sikhs of Pakistan seek help from @ImranKhanPTI. I urge @narendramodi Ji & @DrSJaishankar Ji to raise this issue at global level bcos forced conversions happening in Pakistan have angered all the Sikhs. This issue must be taken up at @UN as it threatens Sikhs freedom of religion," read the tweet.[{9270ffdf-d601-431c-a316-80bc2c0bcf6d:intradmin/sirsa_tweet_mHi5EfM.JPG}] The girl is the daughter of a granthi of Gurdwara in Nankana Sahib. According to media reports, the woman was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly converted by a gang of local Muslim boys.

Earlier in the day answering a query about alleged kidnapping and forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl of Nankana Sahib, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India has from time to time raised the issue of treatment of minorities in Pakistan.

"We have talked of harassment, violence, forced abduction, forced conversion, persecution of minorities. I feel that the minorities who are there, they have some obligations, which Pakistan should fulfill," he said.