 Who Was Suraj? Maharashtra Man Died In Vijay's Rally
Months after the Karur stampede that killed 41, a 37-year-old Maharashtra man died after collapsing at TVK chief Vijay’s rally in Salem. Police said he suffered a suspected heart attack, though reports cited heatstroke and dehydration. Over 7,000 people reportedly entered the venue despite a 5,000 limit; probe is underway.

Updated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay | X @OfcSaxena

Salem: Months after the deadly Karur stampede, which claimed the lives of at least 41 people, a 37-year-old man from Maharashtra died after reportedly suffering a heart attack during TVK chief Vijay's political rally held in Salem on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj.

Who Was Suraj?

Suraj had been residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem, where he worked in silver-related labour work. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child, according to police.

Reportedly, he had attended the rally organised for party workers as a spectator. During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack.

article-image

However, according to India Today, the man initially suffered heatstroke and dehydration was the primary cause of his death. The incident comes just months after the Karur stampede.

Speaking at the Salem rally, the TVK chief urged voters to vote for the "whistle" symbol in the upcoming state elections. He also told voters to not decline money offered from other parties as he urged them to choose TVK.

Organisers Allowed More Than the Maximum Number of People

Reportedly, the organisers allowed more than 7,000 people to enter the venue, despite the maximum limit being 5,000. Once the cause of death is ascertained, an FIR will be filed against the organisers.

