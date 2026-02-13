 Patna Court Grants Bail To Purnea MP Pappu Yadav In 3 Cases; Release Likely Today
Purnea MP Pappu Yadav from Purnea received bail Friday in three cases involving obstruction of government work and protest demonstrations at Kotwali and Buddha Colony police stations. Previously granted bail in a 31-year-old case, his release awaits formal procedures. Supporters celebrated the court's decision.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Pappu Yadav |

In a major relief to Independent Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav, a Patna court granted him bail in three separate cases registered across Patna and Purnea districts on Friday.

The bail was granted in cases filed at the Kotwali and Buddha Colony police stations. The cases against the Purnea MP included charges of obstructing government work and organising protest demonstrations. Two cases at Kotwali police station dated back to 2017 and 2019 and were related to protest demonstrations, while the Buddha Colony case involved allegations of obstructing official duties.

Pappu Yadav may be released from jail this evening, according to his lawyer, Shivnandan Bharti.

Pappu Yadav had been in judicial custody while hearings on his bail petitions were ongoing. The court’s decision on Friday to grant bail in all three cases has paved the way for his release. He had previously received relief in the Gardanibagh case as well.

Bihar News: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Granted Bail, But No Immediate Release From Jail
article-image

According to legal sources, the MP’s release will be processed once formal bail procedures are completed and the necessary paperwork is finalised by the jail administration.

The court’s decision has sparked celebrations among Pappu Yadav’s supporters, who expressed confidence in the judicial process. Political corridors are abuzz with discussions about the development, with opposition parties offering varied reactions to the verdict.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the MP-MLA court had granted Pappu Yadav bail in a 31-year-old case, adding to his legal victories. Prior to his arrest, the Independent MP had raised the issue of a Patna NEET student’s death in Parliament. Known for his outspoken advocacy on various public issues, Pappu Yadav frequently makes headlines for his fearless approach to raising concerns in the political arena.

