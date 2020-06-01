Family cremates body, later told he is alive

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Civil hospital has been at the receiving end of criticism for its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak. In yet another appalling case of negligence that has come to light from the premier hospital in the state capital of Gujarat, family members of a Covid patient were led to believe that he had succumbed when in fact, the patient’s health is improving, ‘IndiaToday’ reported on Monday.

The woes of the patient's kin worsened after they were handed the corpse of a Covid-19 patient and told it was the body of Devrambhai Bhisikar, their family member. Abiding by the rules and precautionary measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the family did not unseal the body bag and cremated the same without confirming the identity of the deceased. It was only after they had cremated the body handed over to them Devrambhai’s kin were informed by Ahmedabad civil hospital he was responding to the treatment being given to him for Covid-19.

Devrambhai Bhisikar was admitted to the Covid-19 wing of the Ahmedabad civil hospital on May 28 after he displayed symptoms of the infection. Family members were informed of his demise on the afternoon of May 29 and rushed to the hospital. At the time, the report for Devrambhai's samples sent for Covid-19 test was yet to return. However, it was deemed necessary to cremate the body while taking into account precautionary measures such as to refrain from opening the body bag.

It was on May 30 the family who had cremated their loved one the previous day received a call from the hospital, informing them of improvement in Devrambhai’s health.