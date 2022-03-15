Fact Check: Has Election Commission announced re-election on 142 seats due to EVM replacement?

A post doing the rounds of social media claims that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced re-election on 142 seats due to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) replacement. Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the post is fake.

"It is being claimed through a fake picture that due to the replacement of #EVM , there will be re-election on 142 seats. Claim of replacement of EVMs is fake. Re-polling has not been announced for 142 seats by ECI. Please don't share such misleading videos," tweeted Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact checking arm 'PIB Fact Check'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post has gone viral only a few days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept Punjab with three-fourths majority to give a boost to its pitch for a national role and the opposition camp ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:08 PM IST