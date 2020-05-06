Fact check: Beware - Abhijit Banerjee is not on Twitter and all his accounts are fake

Well, amid all the confusion over his Twitter handle, Nobel Laureate and well known economist Abhijit Banerjee has confirmed that he is not on Twitter and other accounts with his name on the micro-blogging site are fake.
Banerjee asked politicians and other friends to inform people on social media that he is not on Twitter. According to the message passed on, Banerjee says "If you are on social media will you publicize the fact that I am being impersonated on Twitter as AbhijitBanerj. I am not on Twitter."
All India Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra also said that "Hello twitter folks - passing on a message from the real Dr. Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel Laureate & Economist to say he is NOT on twitter and that BOTH @AbhijitBanrjee and @AbhijitBanerj are fake accounts in the process of being reported to twitter"
Journalist Soutik Biswas also confirmed that the American economist is not on Twitter yet and all other accounts with his name are fake.
Banerjee's confirmation comes after his conversation with Rahul Gandhi which educates us about the economic crisis and how to tackle the crisis induced due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Well, on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis, as part of his series of discussions with experts. As he spoke about the pandemic, Twitterati went on to tweet updates from their dialogue.
However, while some figured out that Banerjee is not on Twitter, others went on to tag the wrong handle in their tweets.
During his conversation he addressed the issue of economy's revival and said that "The government has not dedicated large enough financial package yet. It is important to revive demand, nothing bad will happen if we give the bottom 60 per cent with more money." He also cited the example of US setting aside 10 percent of GDP to tackle COVID-19 crisis.
He emphasised on how important it is to spend in order to revive the government. "Spending is easiest way to revive economy; spending will have stimulus effect," he says.
