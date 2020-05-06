Fact check: Beware - Abhijit Banerjee is not on Twitter and all his accounts are fake

Well, amid all the confusion over his Twitter handle, Nobel Laureate and well known economist Abhijit Banerjee has confirmed that he is not on Twitter and other accounts with his name on the micro-blogging site are fake.

Banerjee asked politicians and other friends to inform people on social media that he is not on Twitter. According to the message passed on, Banerjee says "If you are on social media will you publicize the fact that I am being impersonated on Twitter as AbhijitBanerj. I am not on Twitter."

All India Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra also said that "Hello twitter folks - passing on a message from the real Dr. Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel Laureate & Economist to say he is NOT on twitter and that BOTH @AbhijitBanrjee and @AbhijitBanerj are fake accounts in the process of being reported to twitter"