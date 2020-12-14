Facebook went soft on Bajrang Dal, too

New Delhi: Facebook seems to have two faces. On one hand, it concluded that Bajrang Dal supported violence against minorities across India and qualified as a “dangerous organization” that should be banished from the platform.

On the other hand, the Dal has been allowed to have a field day on the social network out of political and safety considerations, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Facebook pussyfooted on acting against the right-wing group, which is tied by its apron strings to the ruling BJP, because “cracking down on the Bajrang Dal might jeopardise both the company’s business prospects and its staff in India”, the newspaper wrote, reaffirming its reportage earlier this year on the subject.