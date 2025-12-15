Exploiting Deity; Affluent Allowed Special Pujas: Supreme Court On Banke Bihari Temple Darshan Timings

SIR Chaos Exposes Systemic Faults — The Supreme Court Draws A Red Line | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday raised serious concerns over the darshan timings and temple practices at the Bankey Bihari Ji Temple in Vrindavan, observing that the current system appeared to amount to an “exploitation of the deity”. The Court issued notice to the High-Powered Temple Management Committee and the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging recent changes introduced in the functioning of the temple.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi made the remarks while hearing a petition filed by the Management Committee of Thakur Shree Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple. The plea questioned decisions taken by the High-Powered Committee, which was constituted by the Supreme Court in August 2025 to oversee the temple’s day-to-day affairs.

Court flags ‘exploitation’ during deity’s resting hours

During the hearing, the CJI took strong exception to practices allegedly followed after the temple closes to the general public at noon. He observed that even after the temple shuts at 12 pm, the deity is not given time to rest. “After closing the temple at 12 noon, they do not allow the deity to rest even for a minute. They exploit the deity the most at this time,” the Chief Justice remarked.

The Bench also expressed concern that this period was allegedly being used to allow special pujas for wealthy devotees. “All affluent people who can pay the most hefty amounts are allowed to do special pujas,” the CJI said, questioning the propriety of permitting paid rituals during what is traditionally considered the deity’s resting time. The Court’s remarks reflected unease over a system that, at least prima facie, appeared to prioritise revenue and privilege over religious sanctity.

Tradition versus administration at the heart of the dispute

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that darshan timings and temple rituals could not be treated as routine administrative matters. He submitted that such decisions required sensitivity, as they were deeply rooted in tradition. “This requires a degree of sensitivity and see the change is darshan timings,” he told the Bench.

Divan stressed that the timings of darshan were intrinsically linked to long-standing rituals, including when the deity wakes up and rests. These practices, he said, had been followed for generations and formed an essential part of the temple’s religious customs. “These darshan timings are part of tradition and rituals. The timings during which the temple is open to the public are a part of a long tradition,” he submitted, warning that frequent or insensitive changes could disturb the sanctity of worship.

At the same time, Divan pointed out that certain steps, including changes in puja practices and traffic management, were introduced to manage heavy crowds and prevent stampede-like situations. “We don’t want a situation where there is a stampede,” he said, underlining the need for safety in a temple that attracts lakhs of devotees. However, he maintained that the issue went beyond timings alone and was closely tied to tradition.

When the CJI observed that special pujas were allegedly being conducted by drawing curtains during the deity’s resting time, Divan agreed that such practices should not be permitted. He emphasised that the resting period of the deity was sacrosanct and deserved protection. “That is not so. Your lordships may ensure that it is proscribed. It is a very important period of rest for the deity,” he said, acknowledging the seriousness of the Court’s concern.

The CJI, however, reiterated that this very period appeared to be used to grant privileged access to devotees who could pay. Divan responded that there was no specific complaint on record regarding this practice, but he accepted the apprehension expressed by the Bench.

After hearing the submissions, the Supreme Court sought responses from the High-Powered Committee and the State of Uttar Pradesh. It also directed that the Member Secretary of the High-Powered Temple Management Committee be impleaded as a respondent. The matter is scheduled to be heard further in the first week of January.

The Bankey Bihari Temple has traditionally been governed by a 1939 Scheme of Management. The Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, which seeks to replace it with a state-controlled trust, has sparked debate over government involvement in temple affairs. While the validity of the ordinance is pending before the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court, in August, constituted the High-Powered Committee headed by former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Ashok Kumar, setting the stage for a wider legal and ethical debate on faith, administration and fairness.