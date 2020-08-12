Explained: Who is Dr Kafeel Khan and why is he in jail?

According to a Hindustan Times report, he runs a 50 bed hospital for children called Medispring Hospital and Research Centre in Gorakhpur. This is under the ownership of his wife. The oxygen supply had been stopped due to non-payment of dues, and reportedly, Khan had also been a member of the purchase committee of the medical college, with full information about the pending dues.

The first arrest

At the beginning of September 2017, Khan was arrested on a non-bailable warrant for his role in death of 63 children. He, along with others had been named in the FIR that was lodged by the government following a probe and report by the Principal Secretary. The probe his indicted them of laxity and other charges. Khan's version of events is somewhat different. Detailed in a lengthy letter from prison, his account was similar to the initial media reports and alleged harassment of his family by the police.

Eventually however, towards the end of April 2018, Khan was released on bail. After nearly nine months of imprisonment, the Allahabad HC said that there was no evidence of medical negligence on the part of Kafeel Khan. More than a year later, in September 2019, he was acquitted of all charges.