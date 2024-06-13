Explained: The Ongoing Water Crisis In Delhi

X

For the last several days, Delhi has been grappling with an acute water crisis and scenes of chaos have been witnessed in several areas across the city.

Residents, including women and children, have been seen scrambling to get water from tankers, often finding the supply insufficient to meet their basic daily needs.

These are visuals from Chanakyapuri, the diplomatic enclave in New Delhi. There is acute water crisis in Delhi. It has gotten worse under the AAP. Had Arvind Kejriwal focused on ensuring delivery and not spent crores on bogus advertisements, Delhi wouldn’t have been miserable. pic.twitter.com/6jiu5T4UP6 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 13, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: People queue up near a water tanker to fill water in Chanakyapuri's Vivekananda Camp as water crisis continues in the National Capital. pic.twitter.com/XX7Pg83gaC — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

Several clusters in Delhi, including Mayur Vihar-1, Okhla Phase-2, Greater Kailash, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Panchsheel Park, and Chittaranjan Park, have experienced severe water cuts. In East Delhi's Geeta Colony, residents have been forced to queue around water tankers to meet their water needs. Piped water supply disruptions have led to long waits and growing frustration among the residents. Besides, this crisis comes amid record-breaking temperatures and severe heatwave warnings which are further adding to the widespread distress.

So, now the question arises: What led to this water crisis and what are the reasons for the situation getting worse? Let’s understand.

Understanding the roots of the crisis

Delhi's water crisis can be traced back to several critical factors. The primary issue has been the dipping water levels in the Yamuna River, compounded by technical failures at key water treatment plants. The Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, a major supplier, was operating below capacity from May 12 to 14 and again from May 18 to June 1. This reduction in output coincided with the city's peak summer, leading to a significant surge in water demand.

Water crisis takes a political turn

The whole crisis took a political turn when the AAP government accused Haryana of not releasing sufficient water while raising concerns about a potential nexus between senior officials in Delhi and the notorious tanker mafia. Water Minister Atishi, in a letter to Delhi LG VK Saxena, pointed to the reduction in Delhi Jal Board (DJB)-deployed water tankers and its correlation with the rise of private tanker operations. "This reduction of water tankers deployed by the DJB is what has led to the possible proliferation of private tanker mafia, who are illegally selling water," Atishi stated.

Have written to Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi regarding concerns about 'tanker mafia':

1. Chief Secy and CEO of Delhi Jal Board decreased number of tankers deployed by DJB, despite my instructions. Reduction in DJB tankers could have created scope for illegal private tankers. So enquiry… pic.twitter.com/Jt223ONiUu — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 12, 2024

In response to these allegations, LG Saxena directed the police to ensure a strict vigil along the Munak Canal, a critical water supply route from Haryana to Delhi. Multiple police teams have been deployed to patrol a 15-kilometre stretch of the canal to prevent illegal water extraction by tankers.

The Delhi government has also imposed fines on individuals for wasting water, such as washing cars with hoses. During a Supreme Court hearing, the AAP government reiterated its plea for Haryana to release more water. However, the Court criticised the Delhi administration for its failure to curb the activities of the tanker mafia and demanded immediate action.

Efforts and challenges

Atishi, along with officials from the DJB and Revenue Department, inspected the South Delhi Mains pipeline network, which supplies water from the Sonia Vihar treatment plant to millions of residents. She talked about the need for rigorous patrolling by additional district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates to prevent water wastage.

सोनिया विहार WTP से पूरी दक्षिणी दिल्ली के लाखों लोगों तक पानी पहुँचाने वाली South Delhi Mains पाइपलाइन नेटवर्क का जलबोर्ड और राजस्व विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों के साथ निरीक्षण किया।



दिल्ली सरकार शहर भर में ADMs और SDMs द्वारा पेट्रोलिंग के ज़रिए सुनिश्चित कर रही है कि, मुख्य… pic.twitter.com/2ggkv72UnX — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 13, 2024

Despite these efforts, the city's water production has decreased by 40 million gallons per day (MGD). Without additional water from Haryana, the shortfall cannot be met.

Solutions

Addressing Delhi's water crisis requires both immediate and long-term strategies. In the short term, the government must ensure equitable water distribution and clamp down on the tanker mafia. This includes improving surveillance along critical water supply routes and increasing the number of DJB tankers to meet the needs of affected areas.

Long-term solutions should focus on sustainable water management practices. Initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, reviving local water bodies, and enhancing wastewater recycling are essential. Public awareness campaigns can play a crucial role in promoting water conservation and responsible usage among residents.

As Delhi battles this ongoing water crisis, the immediate priority is to provide relief to its residents. However, addressing the underlying issues requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach involving government agencies, local communities, and neighbouring states.