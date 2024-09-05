Expansion Of Partnership Was Timely, Says Singaporean PM Wong After Meeting With Indian Counterpart Modi

Indian PM Narendra Modi (2nd left) and Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong (right) during their visit to the a semiconductor unit. Photo courtesy: x.com/MEAIndia |

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has stated that the expansion of partnership between India and Singapore was timely. Earlier on Thursday, the two countries elevated the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Wong and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, also held a meeting at the Parliament House in the city-state.

Highlighting their meeting, Wong tweeted: “Singapore and India share a deep and enduring friendship, built on strong economic & people-to-people ties. Had a productive meeting with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi at Parliament House. We’ve set out a forward-looking agenda for the next phase of our bilateral relations.”

“This includes closer cooperation in areas like sustainability, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and connectivity. We’re also upgrading the Singapore-India Strategic Partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said.

India and Singapore also signed four MoUs in Semiconductors, Digital Technologies, Skill Development and Healthcare sectors, which the two Prime Ministers oversaw.

“This is timely as we expand our partnership in new, mutually beneficial areas. We also celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations and our Strategic Partnership’s 10th anniversary next year. We look forward to strengthening our ties & creating new opportunities for our peoples,” Wong said.

Why was the India-Singapore partnership elevated?

At their talks, both leaders reviewed the progress of India-Singapore bilateral relations. Given the breadth and depth of bilateral ties and immense potential, they decided to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This would also give a major boost to India’s Act East Policy.

Taking stock of the robust progress in economic ties, the leaders called for further expanding trade and investment flows between the two countries. PM Modi highlighted that Singapore with an investment of around USD 160 billion in the Indian economy, is a leading economic partner for India.

He further noted that rapid and sustained growth in India has opened up immense investment opportunities for Singaporean entities. They also reviewed existing cooperation in the fields of defence and security, maritime domain awareness, education, AI, Fintech, new technology domains, science and technology and knowledge partnership.

The two leaders called for strengthening connectivity between the countries to enhance economic and people-to-people ties. They also called for acceleration in green corridor projects.

What was discussed at the meeting?

The two leaders discussed the outcome of the 2nd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held in Singapore in August 2024. Noting that the Ministerial Roundtable is a unique mechanism, the leaders appreciated the work done by senior ministers from both sides in deliberating and identifying a new agenda for bilateral cooperation.

The Indian (left) and Singaporean delegates, led by PM Modi and PM Wong, respectively. Photo courtesy: x.com/PMOIndia |

The leaders called for accelerated action under the pillars of cooperation identified during the Ministerial Roundtables – Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability.

The leaders underscored that the cooperation under these pillars, particularly in the areas of semiconductors and critical and emerging technologies, opens a new chapter in bilateral relations, making the Singapore-India partnership future oriented.

Their discussion also covered celebration of 60th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2025. Highlighting that cultural connection between the two countries is an important component of these ties, PM Modi announced that India’s first Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre would be opened in Singapore. The leaders also exchanged views on important regional and global issues of mutual interest, including India – ASEAN relations and India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific.

Modi, who is visiting Singapore at the invitation of Wong, stated both he and the Singaporean Prime Minister “agreed on the need to boost trade relations”.

The two leaders also visited a semiconductor facility, where they held talks with stakeholders in the sector.

“Semiconductors and technology are important facets of India-Singapore cooperation. This is also a sector where India is increasing its presence. Today, PM Wong and I visited AEM Holdings Ltd. We look forward to working together in this sector and giving our youth more opportunities. @LawrenceWongST,” the Indian PM tweeted.

During his visit, Modi also interacted with Indian interns from Odisha’s World Skill Center visiting Singapore as well as Singaporean interns who had visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme and Indian engineers working at the semoconductor facility.

The Indian leader also met the former Singaporean Prime Minister and current Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Indian PM Narendra Modi (left) with Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo courtesy: x.com/narendramodi |

Sharing a picture from their meeting, Modi stated: “It is always gladdening to meet my friend and former PM of Singapore, Mr. Lee Hsien Loong. He has always been a strong votary of close India-Singapore ties. His insights on various matters are also very enriching. We had a great discussion on how our nations can work together in futuristic areas such as green energy, FinTech, etc.”

