Bihar Elections 2025 |'Now Being Called Bihari Is Matter Of Honour And Not Insult': Nitish Kumar Appeals To People To Vote For NDA; Watch

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | X/JDU

Patna: Days ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released a video message urging people of the state to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The video was shared on the Janata Dal United (JDU) X handle on Saturday morning. In the three-minute clip, Kumar said that before he came to power in 2005, being called "Bihari" was an insult, but his government changed this situation.

"We want to tell you that the situation in which we got Bihar, at that time, being called a Bihari was a matter of insult. Since then, we have served you day and night with full honesty and hard work," Kumar said.

The Bihar CM said that his government is continuously working for the development of the state and did not work for his family. "Whether you are a Hindu, a Muslim, an upper caste, a backward, a very backward, a Dalit, a Mahadalit, we have worked for everyone. We have not done anything for our family. Now, being a Bihari is not a matter of insult, but a matter of respect," Kumar stated.

Kumar also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting his government in the state. "In the development of Bihar, the Central government, led by the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also giving full support. Only the NDA can develop Bihar. The speed of development has increased a lot with the NDA governments in the Center and the state," he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA released its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The NDA promises to provide one crore government jobs for the young population of the state. The ruling alliance assured to provide skills-based employment and establish mega skill centers in every district, transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skill Training' Centre. In the manifesto, the NDA also assured to provide financial assistance to women entrepreneurs of up to Rs 2 lakh to promote prosperity and self-reliance through the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana'. The NDA, in its manifesto, assures to make one crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'.

The ruling alliance comprises the BJP, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU). Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.