PM Modi And Singapore’s PM Lawrence Wong Sign 4 Crucial MoUs; Focus On Semiconductors, AI, Digital Infrastructure, & Healthcare

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong officially elevated the bilateral relationship to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” on Thursday (September 5). This comes after a series of discussions and agreememts strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including semiconductors, digital infrastructure, healthcare, and skills development.

Economic and Technological Collaboration

The talks, which took place during PM Modi's visit to Singapore, culminated in signing four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

One of the standout agreements focused on cooperation in the semiconductor industry, which is seen as crucial for both countries' technological advancement.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Semiconductors and technology are important facets of India-Singapore cooperation. This is also a sector where India is increasing its presence. Today, PM Wong and I visited AEM Holdings Ltd. We look forward to working together in this sector and giving our youth more opportunities."

As per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “The leaders agreed to elevate the ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development, and Sustainability.”

Expanding Trade and Investment

One of the other key point of the talks was the Sigapore's significant presence in India. Prime Minister Modi highlighted Singapore's role as a leading economic partner, having invested around USD 160 billion into the Indian economy.

This partnership aligns with India’s Act East policy, which further strengthens the connections with ASEAN countries and opening new doors for businesses across sectors like AI, fintech, and healthcare.

Cooperation in Digital Infrastructure and AI

Another key area of the discussion followed was around the development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), cybersecurity, and advancements in AI.

The agreement on digital cooperation between India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information is set to enhance both nations' technological capabilities.

Prime Minister Modi shared about this collaboration between the two nations, posting on X, “The discussions with my friend, PM Lawrence Wong continued today. Our talks focused on boosting cooperation in areas like skilling, technology, healthcare, AI, and more. We both agreed on the need to boost trade relations.”

Healthcare, Sustainability, and Skills Development

In addition to technological and economic collaboration, the two nations also held discussion on healthcare and sustainability. The healthcare MoU signned between the two countries is aimed to boost cooperation in research and innovation between the two countries, with a special focus on human resource development in the healthcare sector.

Furthermore, in the area of skills development, the agreement between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India and Singapore’s Ministry of Education will foster educational partnerships and vocational training initiatives.

The leaders also discussed the upcoming 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore, set to be celebrated in 2025. As part of these cultural exchanges, Prime Minister Modi announced the establishment of India’s first Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre in Singapore.