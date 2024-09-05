Modi, Wong Visit Semiconductor Facility In Singapore, Indian PM Holds Talks With Stakeholders

Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong (left) and Indian PM Narendra Modi at the semiconductor facility. Photo courtesy: x.com/MEAIndia |

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Singapore for an official visit, held talks with stakeholders in the semiconductor sector in the city-state on Thursday, September 5. Modi and his Singaporean counterpart PM Lawrence Wong also visited AEM Holdings Ltd., a leading Singaporean company in semiconductors and electronics sector, following their meeting.

“During the visit to AEM Holdings, PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST also interacted with Indian interns from Odisha’s World Skill Center visiting Singapore as well as Singaporean interns who had visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme and Indian engineers working at AEM,” a tweet from the official X account of MEA India read.

🇮🇳-🇸🇬|Boosting ties in the area of Advanced manufacturing.



PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST visited AEM Holdings Ltd. today, a leading Singaporean company in semiconductors and electronics sector.



The leaders held discussions with the stakeholders on opportunities for… pic.twitter.com/ljX2DRdAmO — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2024

In recent time, India has shown a keen interest in developing its semiconductor ecosystem. Earlier in September, the Indian Union Cabinet chaired by Modi approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

The proposed unit will be set up with an investment of INR 3,300 crore (USD 392,942,045). The capacity of this unit will be 60 lakh (six million) chips per day.

In June 2023, the Union Cabinet had approved the first proposal for setting up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

In February 2024, three more semiconductor units were approved. Tata Electronics is setting up a semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and one semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam. CG Power is setting up one semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, the two Prime Ministers held talks, where they elevated the Singapore-India bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“A new chapter in – ties: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established. PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST held a productive meeting in Singapore today,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X after the meeting.

“The leaders agreed to elevate the – ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability,” he said.

The two leaders also oversaw the exchange of four MoUs in Semiconductors, Digital Technologies, Skill Development and Healthcare, after the talks.



The leaders also witnessed exchange of MoUs for cooperation in Semiconductors, Digital Technologies, Skill Development and Healthcare. pic.twitter.com/JLRkRwr4QT — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2024

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

