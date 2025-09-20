 Exercise 'Strictest Vigilance': MEA Warns Indians Seeking Employment In Iran
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said there have been a number of recent cases of Indian citizens being lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for jobs.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Exercise 'Strictest Vigilance': MEA Warns Indians Seeking Employment In Iran | File Pic

New Delhi: India on Friday cautioned its nationals seeking employment in Iran to exercise "strictest vigilance" in view of recent cases of fake job offers.

"Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release," it said.

"In particular, it may be noted that the government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes. Any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs," it added.

Indian citizens are therefore advised not to fall prey to such offers, the MEA said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

