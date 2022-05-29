'Exercise normal prudence': Centre withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar 'with immediate effect' | AFP Photo

The Centre on Sunday has withdrawn a UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) advisory that cautioned the general public against sharing photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said it is withdrawing the press release "with immediate effect" as it can lead to misinterpretation. It said the Aadhaar card holders are only advised to "exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers".

"It is learnt that it (earlier UIDAI statement) was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used. However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect," the MeitY said.

"UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers. Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder," it added.

Earlier, the UIDAI had warned the people not to share photocopies of Aadhaar with any organizations citing its misuse.

The authority suggested the use of masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number.