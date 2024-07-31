Ex-Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi Moves Privilege Motion Against PM Modi After He Shares Anurag Thakur's Controversial Speech On X

PM Narendra Modi | File

Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi has moved a Breach of Privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over expunged portions of BJP MP Anurag Thakur's remarks tweeted by him on X along with the whole speech video.

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi told ANI, "I have moved a Privilege Motion against the PM. I have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker that it was contempt of the House when the PM tweeted & promoted the certain objectionable remarks made by Anurag Thakur after they were expunged from House records."

According to report, after objection from Opposition MPs, The Chair had assured them that parts of Thakur’s speech, in which he made comments on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s caste, would be expunged.

During his speech, launched several veiled attacks on Rahul Gandhi. While discussing the topic of the caste census, Thakur remarked, "The one whose caste is not known is talking about the census." This comment led to an uproar in the house, prompting the Speaker to instruct Thakur to sit down so that Rahul Gandhi could respond.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi for sharing the unedited speech of Anurag Thakur. In response to PM Modi's post sharing the link to Thakur's speech, Jairam Ramesh stated, "Sansad TV has uploaded the unedited speech, and the non-biological Prime Minister has shared and praised it publicly."

Ramesh also hit out at BJP and RSS, calling it a new and shameful low in India’s parliamentary history and reflecting deep-rooted casteism within the BJP-RSS and PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi praised Anurag Thakur's speech, calling it a must-hear. "This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Anurag Thakur, is a must-hear. It's a perfect mix of facts and humor, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance."