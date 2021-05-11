Ex gratia for Tirupati hospital victims

Amaravati: Andhra CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday announced Rs10 lakh ex gratia for families of patients who died at Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to low pressure oxygen. As many as 11 patients, who were on ventilator support, died due to low pressure in the medical oxygen supply at the hospital. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Monday.

Boy killed in Assam grenade blast

Tinsukia: A 12-year-old boy was on Tuesday killed in a grenade blast, suspected to have been triggered when security forces "mistakenly dropped" the explosive, in Tinsukia district of Assam, a senior police officer said. The victim, Sujoy Hajong, was riding a bicycle when he found a grenade lying on the road at Hajong village in Jagun police station area of the district, he said. "As he tried picking up the grenade, it went off and critically injured the boy," the officer said.

Cracker unit blast: 3 of MP family dead

Harda: Over 3 people were killed while 2 were reportedly injured following an explosion in an alleged fire cracker factory operating from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district. The deceased victims include 3 women belonging to a family. A sudden explosion occurred on Monday morning in Lokesh Beldar's house in front of the government Industrial Training Institute near Bairagarh under Civil Line police station area.

Indian Army CEE postponed

Secunderabad: In view of the Covid situation, the Common Ent­rance Examination (CEE) schedu­led on 30 May been postponed till further orders. The exam was scheduled to be held at Arty Centre, Hyderabad for successful candidates of the Army Recrui­tment Rally held at Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet.

NHRC warns of coercive action against Guj Chief Secy over deaths of manual scavengers

The NHRC has directed the chief secretary, Gujarat govt to submit a report on the relief paid to the next of kin of the deceased manual scavengers of the state and status of criminal cases registered against the accused persons.

Train knocks tiger cub dead

Betul: A tiger cub was mowed down on Tuesday by a train in MP’s Betul. The loco pilot of Kera­la Express said the carcass of a tiger cub lying near the tracks close to Bhaura river between Po­la­patthar-Dhodhra Mohar stns.

, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Mohan Meena said.

He said the male cub was aged less than a year.

"It was possible that the cub was crossing the railway track along with its mother. Its mother might have gone ahead while the cub got stuck on the track," he said.

The Satpura Tiger Reserve is located very close to the site of the incident.

He said the cub might have ventured out of the forest in search of water.

"Prima facie, the tiger cub died after being hit by a train," the CCF said, adding the viscera will be sent to laboratories in Sagar and Jabalpur for examination.

Sniffer dogs have been called from the Satpura Tiger Reserve to pick the trail, he added.