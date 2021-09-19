Ex-Chattisgarh minister and three-time MLA, Bhatiya commits suicide

Chattisgarh: Rajinderpal Singh Bhatiya (72), three times MLA, ex-minister, and senior Bhartiya Janata Party leader from Rajnandgaon committed suicide on Sunday evening. Police found his body hanging at his residence, Chhuriya, Rajnandgaon on Sunday.

The ex-minister was recovering from post-Covid infections but was very much distressed from his prolonged illness, family members of Bhatiya said. The senior BJP leader Bhatiya was residing along with his brother, said a local reporter. However, in the case no suicide note was recovered yet, he added.

Bhatiya was three times elected as an MLA from Khujji constituency Rajnandgaon. He was also made state transport minister during the rule of Dr. Raman Singh.

In 2013, when he was not given a ticket, he revolted against party diktats and filed for nomination as an independent rebel candidate but failed to win the assembly elections. Despite his rebelled, the party re-inducted him before 2014 parliamentary considering his stature and mass base.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:04 PM IST