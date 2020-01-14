'Every country should define its borders': Microsoft issues clarification after Satya Nadella's 'Bangladesh as Infy CEO' statement

Nadel further told BuzzFeed News Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith at a Microsoft event in Manhattan on Monday, "to me, in fact, I obviously grew up in India and I'm very proud of where I get my heritage, culturally in that place, and I grew in a city. I always felt it was a great place to grow up, we celebrated (unintel), we celebrated Christmas, Diwali, all three festivals that big for us."

"I think what is happening is sad, primarily as sort of someone who grew up there, I feel, and quite frankly, now being informed shaped by the two amazing American things that I've observed which are both, it's technology reaching me where I was growing up and its immigration policy and even a story like mine being possible in a country like this," Nadel added.

"I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the CEO of Infosys, that should be the aspiration, if I had to sort of mirror whit happen to me in the US, I hope that's what happens in India," Nadel told Ben Smith.