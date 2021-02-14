Entrance tests in 2021: Timetable for JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, WBJEE, TS EAMCET and other competitive admission exams

While several state boards and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, students are now waiting for the dates of entrance tests conducted for the admission to various professional courses.

We have collated a list of dates of various entrance exams for you:

JEE Mains 2021

This year the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-28.

The NTA has released the admit cards for the February session of the JEE mains exam.

JEE Advance 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3, 2021.

NEET 2020

While the exam dates for the JEE Main were announced, there is no official update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 exam date. Last year, NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The education ministry has not yet announced the dates for the NEET 2021.

Telangana - EAMCET

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a timetable for the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

As per the schedule, common entrance tests will be held from July 5 to July 9.

West Bengal - WBJEE

The date for the West Bengal joint entrance exam has been announced—it will be held on 11 July 2021.

NEET PG

The entrance for postgraduate medical courses - NEET PG 2021 - will be held on 18 April across the country on a computer-based platform.