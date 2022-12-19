Enthused with MCD results AAP planning big in UP municipal polls

Arvind Kejriwal | File

Lucknow: Riding on the success in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections and increased vote share in Gujarat the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is planning big for the forthcoming local bodies polls of Uttar Pradesh. The party, which could not show its might in the UP assembly polls held early this year, has now decided to throw all its weight in municipal elections.

Like MCD, AAP is likely to promise a series of free bees and promises for the urban voters in these elections, which include free water, Mohalla clinic and many more. The in charge of UP AAP, Sanjay Singh has started holding discussions with the party leaders regarding selection of candidates.

According to the UP AAP leaders, the party would contest in all the municipal corporations and other small urban bodies. To begin its campaign in a big way the party has planned a series of rallies of its top leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab’s Bhagwant Singh Mann.The party has erected hoardings and posters of Arivind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodiya in all the cities of UP.

The UP unit of AAP is working on the election manifesto for the municipal election, which might have promises on the tunes of MCD. The party leaders feel that the Delhi model of governance would appeal and urban voters of UP might support it. The large number of probable candidates seeking AAP ticket for municipal polls has also enthused the party leaders. The state unit of AAP has constituted a screening committee to finalize the name of candidates for the UP urban bodies elections.

It may be mentioned that AAP had earlier contested on all the 403 seats in the UP assembly polls held early this year. However, the performance of AAP candidates in the UP assembly poll was very poor with none of its candidate winning a single seat.

The Delhi CM and AAP national president Arvind Kejriwal had addressed rallies in Lucknow, Barabanki, Basti and Khalilabad. The only AAP candidate who could get satisfactory votes in UP assembly polls was in Khalilalbad. Subodh Chandra, AAP candidate from Khalilalbad had secured 25247 votes and stood fourth.

According to AAP leaders the situation has changed after the recent results of MCD and Gujrat and now party would improve its performance.