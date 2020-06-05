Enhance efforts to restore fragmented ecosystems: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on World Environment Day

Such efforts, he said, would not only fight climate crisis but also ensure food security, water supply and safety of people. "Let there be a new beginning on this World Environment Day.Together, we can secure the well-being of the people and the planet," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to ensure that the flora and fauna thrive and take a pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity.

"On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations," the Prime Minister tweeted.