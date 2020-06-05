World Environment Day 2020: PM Modi and others urge people to preserve the planet's rich biodiversity

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others on Friday pitched for collective efforts to ensure that the planet becomes a better place for future generations.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: "On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations." He also shared a clip from his last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where he mentioned about conservation of rainwater and protecting the rich diversity of nature.