World Environment Day 2020: PM Modi and others urge people to preserve the planet's rich biodiversity

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others on Friday pitched for collective efforts to ensure that the planet becomes a better place for future generations.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: "On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations." He also shared a clip from his last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where he mentioned about conservation of rainwater and protecting the rich diversity of nature.
On the other hand, Congress party said "This #WorldEnvironmentDay we renew our pledge to protect and preserve the life-giving nature around us and vow to fight against the devastating steps that may lead to its destruction."
Many other politicians too have come forward on World Environment Day to spread awareness.
World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. It is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. It is organised around a theme in order to draw attention towards pressing environmental issues.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)