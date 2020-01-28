Engineers to keep stray animals at bay during UP CM Yogi Adityanath's visit

Mirzapur: Officials bending backwards to please their political masters has become the order of the day in Uttar Pradesh and the latest incident proves it again.

The Public Works Department (PWD) in the state reportedly deployed nine junior engineers to ensure that there is no 'stray animals' seen during the chief minister's visit to Mirzapur on Wednesday.

The nine engineers will be stationed at different places in Mirzapur with ropes, sources have said.

As per the order, if any stray animal tries to come on the road, the engineers are required to keep it away with the help of ropes so that the VIP movement is not affected.

The Mirzapur Engineer Association has reacted strongly to the PWD order and has written a letter to the department saying the engineers are not trained to catch stray animals. The letter added that if any official is hurt, then it will not be the responsibility of the association. "It is better that the administration gets this work done by some other agency," the letter stated.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Mirzapur on Wednesday for the ongoing Ganga Yatra.

The five-day 'Ganga Yatra' from Bijnor was flagged off by the Yogi Adityanath on Monday. The first Yatra began from Bijnor while the second Yatra was flagged off from Ballia.