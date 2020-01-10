End JNU face-off ASAP: MHRD to Vice Chancellor

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has virtually issued an ultimatum to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala to defuse the long standing face-off between the varsity administration that led to a section of students to indulge in violence in the campus on January 5.

The development comes amid growing perception that the VC has failed to communicate the decision of service and utility charges waiver announced by the MHRD in December last year.

The verbal warning came during a recent meeting between the JNU administration and the MHRD officials when the administration informed officials that the Service and Utility charges were actually waived-off for students and were to be paid by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

However, the administration had not communicated the point to the students and media effectively, which led to the face-off between a section of students and the administration.

A senior official from MHRD had reportedly told the Vice-Chancellor during the said meeting, "If you have made sure that students were to not pay the Service and Utility charges, then why was it not advertised properly?”